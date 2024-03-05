A man has admitted making a false claim that a police officer sexually assaulted him during an arrest.

Gary Marston, 52, from Cambridgeshire, made the allegation after being stopped on suspicion of drink driving in August 2022.

Marston was arrested for failing to provide a sample of breath and became agitated and lashed out, resulting in him being restrained and taken into custody.

After being released from Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, Marston claimed that while he was being restrained, one of the police officers had put his hands inside his shorts and sexually assaulted him.

After an extensive review of body-worn video footage, it was found the officer’s hands were above shoulder height throughout restraining Marston, and no offence had taken place.

Marston, of Oak Farm Close, Stilton, admitted perverting the course of justice - namely making a false allegation of sexual assault, at Peterborough Crown Court.

Marston was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “The impact upon families and colleagues cannot be lost on anyone when such false allegations are made and, in this case, a criminal conviction for perverting the course of justice resulted.

"I cannot begin to imagine the impact on the officer personally and across their family."

The officer in question, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “This vile, false allegation came as a shock.

"I am comfortable managing high-stress situations, however, an allegation of this type has far-reaching and hugely stressful consequences."

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…