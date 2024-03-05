Play Brightcove video

A man who was fined £500 for leaving bin bags outside his home six days before collection says he will fight the council in court.

Ben Riley had recently moved to Ipswich and said he was not aware that bags had to be placed in a wheelie bin.

Describing where the bags were left, Mr Riley said: "It's not obstructing anyone. I've not dumped a fridge or a TV set.

"I didn't think it was going to cause a problem."

Mr Riley said he had left bin bags outside his previous home in Essex without issue, so he did not realise he was doing anything wrong after moving to Suffolk.

"It's never been a problem," said Mr Riley. "Then the first time I've done it here after three weeks of moving in I've been fined with £500, which I think is just ridiculous."

Ben Riley left the bin bags outside his garage in Ipswich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ipswich Borough Council said its rules are clear, adding the bags had been left out for six days before bin collection.

The council said bags left outside could be ripped apart by seagulls, rats and urban foxes.

"It's a public health hazard," said councillor John Cook, from Ipswich Borough Council.

"Environmentally it doesn't look good. If you've got rubbish everywhere it makes the town look less attractive to visit.

"In terms of the £500 fine, we offer a discount if it's paid in a short space of time, then it's reduced by half to £250."

Mr Riley now faces a choice of paying the reduced fine or going to court. If he loses he will also incur court costs and a victim surcharge on top of the fine.

Mr Riley said: "I am going to take it to court. I do think the matter has gone out of proportion.

"It's been quite extreme in how I've been treated."

