ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson reports on the camera device that could eventually be used in hospitals around the globe

A pioneering camera device could help prevent childhood blindness by spotting signs of cataracts among newborns quicker than ever before.

The 'Neocam' was invented by Cambridge doctor Louise Allen and it is hoped the test will make it easier to identify infants who need surgery within the first few months of life.

Babies in the UK are automatically tested for cataracts using a bright torch called an Ophthalmoscope soon after birth.

However, a third of cases of congenital cataracts are currently missed because the test is hard to evaluate, particularly in the eyes of black and Asian babies due to pigmentation, according to doctors at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The device takes digital photographs of the eyes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The new hand-held device will take digital photos using infrared light instead, and can be shared with other experts if a second opinion is needed.

“Parents have been very positive about the imaging test, it only takes a few minutes and causes no discomfort,” Dr Allen said.

“Many have commented that it is nice to be able to see the images, understand why it is so important to screen for cataracts in babies, and feel happier that their baby may benefit from the additional screening test.

“There has been a lot of enthusiasm by midwives and research teams to participate and they are finding it a very rewarding study to run in their units, both because of the one-to-one contact it gives them with new parents, but also from knowing that the results may impact new-born eye screening programmes across the world.”

Doctors currently used a black torch device called an Ophthalmoscope to search for cataracts. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dr Allen, who is a consultant paediatric ophthalmologist at Addenbrooke's Hospital, is now encouraging more families to join the national study which has already benefited 3,000 families.

The Digital Imaging versus Ophthalmoscopy Study needs to test 140,000 newborns by August 2025 in order to be certain of its effectiveness.

The trial is already live at several hospitals, including the The Rosie maternity unit in Cambridge, while the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital are among the other NHS sites set to join the near future.

Cataracts in babies are still extremely rare, with only around 1 in 3,000 infants born with the condition in the UK.

However, if they are removed too late, it can mean that babies never learn to see.

