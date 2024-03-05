Police officers are riding on buses in a bid to catch motorists using their phone whilst driving.

Officers in Norfolk will be equipped with video recorders on designated routes around the county and use the vantage point of the bus to identify those committing an offence.

Teams operating in the area will then be radioed from the bus and divert offending drivers to a designated site.

The operation, which started at the end of February, coincides with the national policing campaign led by the National Police Chief's Council.

59 offences were detected in a single day with 39 of those being use of a mobile phone. Credit: Norfolk Police

Sergeant Adrian Hales, from Norfolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “Over the past three years, vulnerable road users (motorcyclists, pedal cyclists and pedestrians) have been involved in over 100 collisions, just within Norwich.

“Whilst we will be looking at all fatal four offences, our focus will be mobile phone use, including whilst stationary or in slow moving traffic. When you are engaged in a phone call, your hazard perception decreases as does your situational awareness.

“You are less likely to notice hazards right in front of you, even at low speeds or when stationary. The phrase used is that you are looking but failing to see, as your concentration is elsewhere.

“Any distraction whilst driving shows very similar effects on your driving behaviour as those driving under the influence of alcohol. Whilst it is not an offence to use your phone on an in-car handsfree device, the distraction level is still the same. Our advice is simple, don’t use your phone whilst driving.”

