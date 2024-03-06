Play Brightcove video

A man has been arrested after the front of a Barclays bank branch was smashed and its counters attacked.

Images from the scene show three plate-glass windows destroyed, with damage to the interior of the bank and cashpoints outside as well.

Debris and smashed glass from the attack was strewn across Church Street in Peterborough, where the attack took place.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called at 6.30am on Wednesday, to reports that someone was causing damage to the front of the bank.

"Officers attended and a 42-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and burglary. He remains in custody," said a spokesman for the force.

The branch remained cordoned off at Wednesday lunchtime.

Barclays has been approached for comment.

