Police are investigating following the sudden death of a man in a suspected poisoning.

Officers attended reports that two men in their 50s were seriously unwell at a property in Weeting in Norfolk on Sunday.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The death is being treated as unexplained but police inquiries led officers to arrest two men on suspicion of poisoning.

A man in his 40s was arrested in Thetford and a second man, in his 50s, was arrested in Weeting.

Both men have been released on bail pending further investigations.

