An MP has vowed to "stand up" for his city after criticising the way it was portrayed in a recent episodes of Eastenders.

Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt was upset at the how the city was depicted during a two-part special this week which showed character Bianca Jackson's new life away from Albert Square.

In one scene, characters were seen eating out of bins, while in another, Bianca, played by actress Patsy Palmer, threw a brick through a window after being involved in an argument.

Viewers were also shocked to see rundown flats used as the backdrop to the episodes, which were not filmed on location in the city.

The scenes were instead filmed in London, and featured the return of Bianca, who had not appeared on screen since 2019.

A teenage character is seen eating pizza out of a bin in one scene. Credit: Eastenders/BBC iPlayer

Speaking to the MK Citizen, the MP for Milton Keynes North said he was "disappointed to see the BBC soap opera depict our great city as run down, dilapidated and grotty".

He added: "It is far from that."

He suggested Milton Keynes would be an attractive destination for Bianca, given Albert Square's dramatic record of deaths, murder, car crashes and fires.

He said: “All jokes aside, it's a gritty show, depicting real, gritty, lives, and while it is fiction it often aims to address powerful topics in almost real-life storylines.

"This version of MK is far from that, and producers owe an apology to the people of MK for this negative portrayal.

"I would be happy to host them if they should take the time to get out of London and come and see the best of MK. They owe it to the people of Milton Keynes to show our city in its true colours.”

The BBC press office declined to comment.

