A family has paid tribute to their "amazing son" after the workmate responsible for his death in a crash was jailed.

Jacob Crawshaw, 19, from St Neots in Cambridgeshire, was a front seat passenger in a van travelling along the A14 when it ran into the back of a lorry, killing him instantly.

Northampton Crown Court heard driver Christopher Hicks, 44, had been speeding and driving carelessly before the crash on the westbound carriageway just before 5pm on 17 October 2021.

His driving was so concerning that Jacob had texted a friend about it, the court heard.

Just 10 minutes later Hicks ran his VW Crafter straight into the lorry, failing to see it or even to brake before he hit it between junction 10 and 11 on the A14.

The crash caused catastrophic damage to the passenger side of the van.

Hicks, of Andrew Road, Eynesbury, St Neots, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was last week jailed for 30 weeks and banned from driving for three years and 15 weeks.

During sentencing, Jacob’s father James read a victim personal statement in which he described the devastating impact of the loss of his "amazing" son on his family and friends.

He said: “On that Sunday morning police officers arrived to tell that us Jacob had been killed at the scene of a road traffic collision.

"I fell to my knees as my world crumbled before me in disbelief and immense pain. Our lives were turned upside down in an instant and nothing prepared us for the heartache, anguish, grief, disbelief, anger, distress and trauma we felt.

“Our perfect family of five has been torn apart by the loss of our amazing Jakey…

"We are cruelly taunted by anniversaries, Christmases, New Years, Fathers’ Day, Mothers’ Day, family and friends’ birthdays. The knowledge of his absence… cuts deep like a gaping wound.”

Det Sgt Janette Maitland said: “Jacob Crawshaw was a much-loved young man with a bright future ahead of him, but that future was snatched away by the failure of Christopher Hicks to drive safely and responsibly.

“That October morning he was driving over the speed limit that applied to his work van, and the concerning manner of his driving before the collision prompted Jacob to message a friend about it.

“Just 10 minutes later, Hicks failed to see the lorry he was approaching, take any safe avoiding action or even to brake before he hit it, and Jacob paid for this with his life."

