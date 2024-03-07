An IT worker accused of murdering a wealthy married couple by poisoning them with fentanyl has "a good sense of right and wrong" and helped at a soup kitchen, a trial has heard.

Luke D'Wit, 34, is accused of poisoning Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, and rewriting their will to make him a director of their shower mat firm.

The couple were found dead at their home in West Mersea, Essex, by their daughter Ellie Baxter on Easter Sunday last year.

D'Wit, of West Mersea, denies the murders of Mr and Mrs Baxter and is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Heidi Cornish, who was called by the defence as a character witness, told the jurors she had known D'Wit for "about 14 years."

She recalled when he first took part in a meeting of the Mersea Carnival Association and that he also helped at a soup kitchen.

"He loves to be involved where people need him" said Ms Cornish, adding that he "has a good sense of right and wrong".

Mr and Mrs Baxter’s son-in-law Andrew Culver, who is married to Mrs Baxter’s daughter Rachel, also gave evidence.

Mr Culver, who was assisted in court by a sign language interpreter, said he was asked to be an executor of Mr and Mrs Baxter’s will around late 2021 to early 2022.

When asked about his impression of the couple's daughter Ellie Baxter after their death by Adam Davis KC, defending, Mr Culver said: "It seemed to me she was more focused on property and money rather than ‘oh I miss you Mum and Dad’, as this was someone who had lost both their parents."

The trial continues.

