Ravneet Nandra reports from Bedfordshire Coroner's Court for ITV News Anglia

A river where two women drowned when their canoes capsized was higher and flowing faster than usual, an inquest has heard.

Friends Sarah Waller, 56, and 52-year-old Laura Pottinger, who were neighbours in Bedford, were found dead in the river at Kempston Mill after renting canoes.

Separate inquests into their deaths on 16 April last year are being held at Bedfordshire Coroner's Court.

Eyewitness Jane Kelly, who was out walking her dog, saw the women getting into the River Great Ouse and again later that day paddling against the current.

Kempston Weir in Bedfordshire where two kayakers died in April 2023 Credit: ITV News Anglia

She told the court that she was "walking faster than the women were paddling" as they attempted to navigate upstream.

Both women hired kayaks and safety equipment from Canoe Trail at Kempston Outdoor Centre, something they had done before, the court was told.

The coroner heard that they were given a safety briefing, and were told not to paddle close to Kempston Weir.

Nathaniel Barker from Kempston Outdoor Centre recalled that Ms Waller had made light of the briefing because she had been there before. He told the court that she sounded like she was experienced.

A warning sign at Kempston Weir where two Bedfordshire women died while kayaking in April 2023. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The coroner was also told of the moment the women's bodies were discovered shortly after 10.45am.

John Parsons was looking for somewhere to fish along the river bank when he spotted two canoes and life jackets "bobbing on the water" by Kempston Weir, and called emergency services.

The court heard that Mr Parsons noticed that one of the canoes was submerged for "some time" and he spotted one of the women's bodies.

A floral tribute left for Laura Pottinger and Sarah Waller who died at Kempston Weir in Bedfordshire in April 2023 Credit: ITV News Anglia

He added that life jackets, helmets were floating nearby and one of the women's jeans had been pushed around her ankles, because of the force of the water.

He said the power of the weir was “unbelievable".

Mark Hill, who had accompanied Mr Parsons on the fishing trip, said he thought the water was around "one-and-a-half to two feet higher than usual".

The court was told there were warning signs about the dangers of the fast currents on the weir, where their two bodies were found.

The coroner, Emma Whitting, had previously called for action from the Environment Agency to prevent future deaths on the stretch of the river.

She is expected to deliver her conclusion on Friday.

