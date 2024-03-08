Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment police arrested Lee Clarke for the murder of his friend Phillip Lewis

A "coward" who killed his friend and disposed of his body in several locations has been found guilty of his murder.

Lee Clarke, 56 of Wedhey, Harlow in Essex appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court, where a jury found him unanimously guilty of murdering Phillip Lewis, known locally as 'Scottish Phil' following a four-week trial.

Mr Lewis's remains were found first in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year's Eve 2022.

More remains were found at various sites as officers searched several ponds and reservoirs in the area.

On 4 January, a warrant was executed at Clarke's home address where officers found power tools and blood marks splattered across the property, and Clarke was charged with Mr Lewis' murder.

A jury convicted Clarke of a single count of murder after ten hours of deliberation.

Clarke attempted to claim that the blood located in his flat, was due to a broken mirror which the victim had helped him clear up.

Phillip Lewis was murdered and his body dismembered by his former friend. Credit: Essex Police

Speaking after the guilty verdict, Det Supt Rob Kirby said: “This trial has proven Lee Clarke to be a killer and a coward.

“Despite being arrested over a year ago, Clarke has refused to tell anyone why he killed Phil.

“He has also refused to disclose where he disposed of the rest of Phil’s body, which has added to the suffering inflicted on Phil’s family."

The police also took the opportunity to thank the local community for their help and patience over the past year.

Det Supt Rob Kirby of Essex Police said “This investigation progressed quickly and despite how tragic this case is, the quick identification of Phil was impressive and crucial in establishing what had happened.

“Once Phil had been identified, detectives were able to carry out enquiries, including phone network analysis to establish when he had gone missing and determine when he was killed.

"Based off this, it’s believed that Phil was killed on 12 November. Further inquiries identified Lee Clarke as the suspect."

Clarke will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

