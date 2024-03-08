A pensioner who was stabbed in the neck in a quiet village has died in hospital.

The unnamed man in his 80s was left with critical injuries after sustaining a knife wound to the neck in Hockwold, near Thetford, at around 9am on 29 February.

He died at West Suffolk Hospital on 7 March following a stay at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Ashley Francis, 26, from King's Lynn, was charged with attempted murder on 1 March.

Francis appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last weekend and is due before the Crown Court on 2 April.

Norfolk Police say officers are continuing to investigate and are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

A Home Office post-mortem is now due to take place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...