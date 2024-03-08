Pensioner dies in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Hockwold as 26-year-old charged
A pensioner who was stabbed in the neck in a quiet village has died in hospital.
The unnamed man in his 80s was left with critical injuries after sustaining a knife wound to the neck in Hockwold, near Thetford, at around 9am on 29 February.
He died at West Suffolk Hospital on 7 March following a stay at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
Ashley Francis, 26, from King's Lynn, was charged with attempted murder on 1 March.
Francis appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last weekend and is due before the Crown Court on 2 April.
Norfolk Police say officers are continuing to investigate and are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.
A Home Office post-mortem is now due to take place.
