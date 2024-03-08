Play Brightcove video

Activists from Palestine Action have claimed responsibility for attacking an historic painting.

A member of the group Palestine Action slashed and spray painted the portrait of Lord Arthur James Balfour at Trinity College at the University of Cambridge.

The painting was attacked because of the 1917 Balfour declaration, said the group.

As the then UK foreign secretary, Balfour issued a statement promising to build “a national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, where the majority of the indigenous population were not Jewish.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were investigating but no arrests had been made.

The group claims the action was taken to highlight Britain's historic role in depriving Palestinians of their homeland.

A Trinity College spokesperson said: “Trinity College regrets the damage caused to a portrait of Arthur James Balfour during public opening hours. The police have been informed."

They added that support was available for any member of the college community affected.

There have been a number of high-profile protests since Israel launched an invasion of Gaza - a response to the terrorist attacks by Hamas last October.

The attack comes as the UK announced will join the US and other allies to create a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza.

US President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address on Thursday to announce that American troops would establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast aimed at increasing the flow of aid into the territory.

The move follows mounting concern about the level of aid getting into Gaza over land, with international bodies warning of an impending famine if current restrictions continue.

