A mum has spoken of her heartache after scans revealed her 22-year-old son has the deteriorating brain of a pensioner.

Sam Fairbairn, from Norwich, took her son Andre Yarham to hospital after he suddenly stopped talking and his movement slowed dramatically.

"The consultant was shocked," she said. "He said the scans we were looking at would be expected of a 70-year-old with dementia - not a 22-year-old.

"He is just starting his life. He's not going to have the wedding a mum dreams of seeing.

"He won't have a family or get a good job. All of that is taken away from him."

Andre Yarham with his younger brother Tyler at his mum's wedding. Credit: Sam Fairbairn

Mrs Fairbairn has had to give up her job as a bus driver to become Andre's full-time carer. He can no longer work or even wash himself.

According to Alzheimer's Research UK, Andre is one of more than 70,000 people under 65 in the UK who are living with young onset dementia.

He is thought to be one of the youngest.

Dr Tim Beanland, from the Alzheimer's Society, said: "Dementia is closely related to ageing. It's a disease of ageing. 93% of people with it are over 65.

"That means 7% are under 65 but of those most are in their early 60s and then 50s and 40s and the curve comes down.

"By the time you're into your 20s it is extremely rare."Andre has now been referred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for genome testing - to try to find a cause."We have said as a family, we'll participate in trials," said Mrs Fairbairn. "Even if they don't help Andre there are numerous other families out there."

She says the family are "taking each day as it comes and giving Andre the best life and memories we can."

Thousands of pounds have been raised online to help them make those memories.

Mrs Fairbairn, who says her son still has "that sparkle of a sense of humour", now hopes to take Andre on a series of day trips while he can still enjoy them.

