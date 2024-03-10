A14 reopens after cars burst into flames on petrol station forecourt

The A14 has reopened after two cars caught fire at a petrol station.

Two lanes of the road had to be closed while fire crews tackled the blaze this afternoon.

Photographs taken by passersby show plumes of thick black smoke and flames coming from two cars on the forecourt of the BP station on the eastbound carriage of the A14 near Newmarket in Suffolk.

The fire has now been extinguished and the road has reopened. Credit: Andrew Chaplin

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they were first called at 1.25pm.

Twenty firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk attended.

A spokesman from the Cambridgeshire fire service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving two vehicles near a petrol filling station near Newmarket."

"No injuries were reported during the fire."

The fire has now been extinguished and the road is open as usual.