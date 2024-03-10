Hotel worker seriously injured after driver crashed into Premier Inn

Play Brightcove video

A hotel employee has been seriously injured after a car smashed through the front of the Premier Inn he was working at in Suffolk.

A Renault Captur crashed into the front of the hotel in Etna Road in Bury St Edmunds on Friday night.

The car smashed through the front doors and into the reception area Credit: Leo Asasi

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called just after 8pm.

The worker in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was not injured.

The front of the hotel in Etna Road is now boarded up. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Suffolk Police have asked that any witnesses or people who might have dash cam footage to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference: CAD 284 of 8 March.