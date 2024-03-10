A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times during a brawl.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured during the incident which took place in the Bury Road area of Thetford, Norfolk, just before midday on Sunday.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains.

Three people, including two women, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Bury Road remains shut to vehicles and pedestrians, while a cordon is in place in nearby Amulet Close after officers searched a property there.

Extra police patrols will also take place in the area in a bid to provide reassurance.

"We understand this will be concerning to any residents in the area who witnessed the incident and we will have officers on patrol in the area," Supt Sonia Humphreys said.

“An investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

