Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Cambridge street

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a Cambridgeshire street this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Carlton Way at 5.19am on Sunday, March 10, and the victim was pronounced dead at 6.10am.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "While we are unable to confirm the cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been conducted, we believe the man was stabbed in a targeted attack.

"We are following several leads and carrying out enquiries to find those responsible, however no arrests have yet been made."

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning or anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."