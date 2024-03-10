Four orphaned seal pups that were rescued after being separated from their parents during a tidal storm surge could not hide their excitement after swimming in deep water for the first time.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital shared photographs of four grey seal pups staff have been looking after since they were stranded off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast during December's storms.

The animals got separated from their parents and were rescued by wildlife specialists and brought to the animal charity near Grays in Essex.

A spokesperson for the charity: "They are building up their strength by swimming in our deeper, outdoor pool before being released back into the wild in a few weeks' time.

A recovering seal pup enjoys a swim in the pool at South Essex Animal Hospital Credit: South Essex Animal Hospital

"They have shallow water trays when they are being cared for inside but it was so nice to see them swimming together. They were playful and seemed to really enjoy themselves."

The 4ft-deep pool is part of the hospital's purpose-built seal unit and offers the pups an opportunity to prepare for life away from the sanctuary.

A grey seal pup enjoys a swim in the sunshine while recovering at South Essex Animal Hospital Credit: South Essex Animal Hospital

The charity said it is currently looking after 13 seals but hopes to release them all by the end of April.

Posting on Facebook, the hospital wrote: "Watching grey seal pups experience deeper water for the first time is a sight that will never get old.

"These four pups have just moved into our large outdoor pool and their joy was completely infectious!

A grey seal pup enjoys a swim in the recovery pool at South Essex Animal Hospital Credit: South Essex Animal Hospital

"They spent hours (literally) racing about and playing before settling down, leaving all of us with a huge smile.

"Hopefully, it won't be long before these guys can return to the wild at last."

It costs the hospital an average of £5,000 to raise and treat and injured seal pup, and staff thanked the public for their continued donations.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know