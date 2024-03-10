Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage showing the incident

Police have sent warning letters to dozens of drivers who took part in an unauthorised car meet dubbed the "ring of fire".

Hundreds of spectators turned up at an industrial estate to watch the spectacle as cars did donuts around a blazing circle.

Those watching filmed the scenes as up to four cars raced and skidded around a group of people and the surrounding fire.

The event took place at Lyall Court Industrial estate in Flitwick, Bedfordshire in January.

The burnt-out ring of fire is still visible from the sky Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bedfordshire Police has now confirmed it issued 63 community protection notice warning letters to the registered owners of vehicles that attended the meet.

Police said a number of road traffic offences were committed at the event, with one vehicle colliding with a security post, along with damage being caused to businesses with asphalt being kicked up.

Speaking at the time one business owner said: "I've worked really hard for the last 20 years to buy this unit. I do not want a car to go through the front of it, you know, I just want to run my business.

"These people might think that they're Michael Schumacher or whoever but they are not and it is only a matter of time before somebody gets seriously hurt."PC Mark Anstey from the Ampthill Community Policing team said, “The anti-social behaviour displayed at this event was very detrimental to residents and business in the local area."

The CPNWs have told owners of the vehicles that they must not attend, arrange, or promote any unauthorised car meets in the future otherwise further action could be taken against them.

