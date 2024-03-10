Woman dies in fire in Cambridgeshire

A woman in her 30s has died in a fire in Cambridgeshire.

Crews were called to a flat in Mendips Grove, Gunthorpe, Peterborough at 10.20am on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics also attended, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Sherrie Nash said: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.

"A joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire concluded it was not suspicious and this was an isolated incident."