Murder investigators have made three arrests over the death of a man.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Carlton Way, Cambridge, at 5.19am on Sunday after reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead less than an hour later, with police saying the attack was targeted.

Three men aged 19, 20 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday night and remain in custody.

A post-mortem examination is yet to take place for the man who died.

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should report the incident to Cambridgeshire Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Olwen.

