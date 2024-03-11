Police are appealing for information after a young child was found wandering the streets alone.

The boy was found in Fairlands Way in Stevenage just before 3pm and is being looked after by officers, said Hertfordshire Police.

He is described as Asian, believed to be around two or three years old and is wearing a red Mario Kart pyjama top, blue Minion’s pyjama bottoms with white Crocs.

He also had a bicycle with him.

Officers are continuing inquiries to trace his parents or guardians and are asking anyone with information to call Hertfordshire Police immediately and quote ISR 406.

