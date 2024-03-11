A 65-year-old woman who shot herself dead with a shotgun resigned from her job as a personal assistant at Barclays days before, an inquest has heard.

Lesley Page of Lady's Drive in Emneth, near Wisbech on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border was found on 11 September with gunshot wounds to her torso.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder over her death but was released and told he would face no further action.

At an inquest on Monday, Norfolk’s senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion that Mrs Page shot herself, but the evidence "doesn’t reveal her intention".

Ms Page had worked for Barclays Bank at head office at Canary Wharf, and moved to Emneth around six years ago with her husband, Stephen Page, the inquest heard.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright of Norfolk Police said in a statement that Ms page had secured a new job at a local solicitors’ firm and had been due to start the following month, in October.

Coroner Ms Lake said: "Lesley Page had recently decided to leave her job. The reason she gave was due to the long commute and not being happy with her work.

"She had been successful in obtaining another job that was more local."

Ms Wright told the inquest that Barclays confirmed Ms page was "never subject to misconduct, disciplinary or attendance proceedings", with a colleague describing her as a “very competent employee”.

The officer said there were no recorded complaints relating to bullying, and nothing of concern was identified in financial records.

Police at the property on Lady's Grove in Emneth where the body of a 65-year-old woman was found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said she had heard evidence "that there was a change in her character in the period prior to her death" and "she had become more timid".

She added: “But does this show intention that she wanted to die?”

Ms Lake said Ms Page finding another job was evidence that "she was looking forward to the future."

She continued saying "there was no suicide note and nothing of concern in her phone communication or work devices."

She said that while Mrs Page shot herself, "she may not have intended to die. It may have been a call for help or it may have been to injure herself," she said.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Ms Lake said: “Mrs Page shot herself and died as a result of her injuries but the evidence doesn’t reveal her intention at the time.”

