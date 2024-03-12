A drug dealer, who crashed his car then ran away and fell asleep in a garden, has been jailed.

Mohammed Mehtab, 21, was driving through the Dogsthorpe area of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, in the early hours of 24 July 2022, when he realised a police car was pursuing him.

He careered on to the wrong side of the road to try and avoid arrest, but collided with a black Volkswagen Touran containing a family, causing it to collide with the following police car.

Mehtab took off but his vehicle soon became undriveable due to damage so he stopped in Elmfield Road where he abandoned the car.

He was later found by officers sleeping in the front garden of a nearby house.

Several passengers in the Touran suffered minor injuries, as did a police officer.

Cambridgeshire Police found more than 210 wraps of crack cocaine and more than 40 wraps of heroin, with a combined value of around £3,770, together with £540 cash and a debit card in Mehtab's car.

Further cocaine wraps and heroin were found at the roadside, near to where the collision happened.

Appearing at Cambridge Crown Court, Mehtab, of HMP Leeds, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

His sentence will be added to a four-and-a-half-year term that he received at Bradford Crown Court in October last year for similar drugs offences as well as the driving offences from this case.

Det Con Rhian Batterham Jones, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Mehtab tried to deal drugs in Peterborough but fortunately we managed to get him off the streets and help to put him behind bars.

"He drove recklessly and put an innocent family and one of my colleagues at risk.”

