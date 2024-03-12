Reality TV star Katie Price was fined and found guilty in her absence after failing to turn up to court to face driving offence charges.

The former glamour model, 45, was due at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon accused of driving without a licence and without insurance.

She was convicted of driving a Range Rover on the A14 bypass in Kettering in Northamptonshire on 2 August last year without insurance and without a valid driver’s licence after she was disqualified from driving in December 2021.

She was fined £880 by magistrates.

She had been banned from driving for two years after she crashed her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green on 28 September 2021, and was also handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

During that court appearance, the prosecutor said Price had five previous driving bans.

The new court hearing comes weeks after a High Court judge ruled that Price will lose nearly half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans for the next three years – after she was declared bankrupt in November 2019.

More follows.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know