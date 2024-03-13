Daylight Delight: The tipping point towards brighter days

If you are dreaming of those heady days of summer evenings and shorter nights, ITV meteorologist Chris Page has some good news for you - we'll soon all be seeing more day than night.

Although the sunshine may be in limited supply at the moment, brighter days lay ahead.

During March, as we head towards the Spring Equinox, we gain around four minutes of extra daylight each day.

That translates to nearly an extra half an hour of daylight every week, depending on whereabouts you are in the country.

But it gets better.

After this weekend, every location in the UK will see the sunset after 6pm. We're just waiting for a handful of spots in Eastern England to get there.

Lowestoft in Suffolk, the most easterly point in the UK, sees the sunset after 6pm on Sunday 17th March.

And if you think that is good news, the sun will now not set before 6pm until mid-October, some 216 days away!

Sunrise and Sunset times for Cambridge Credit: ITV Weather

This Sunday also marks the Equilux, with the Spring Equinox occurring on Wednesday 20th March.

The Equilux occurs when day and night are exactly equal and takes place a few days before the spring equinox, and a few days after the autumn equinox.

It means that, from now on until then end of October, we get more light than dark each day.

This year the clocks spring forward on Sunday 31st March marking the start of British Summer Time, giving us a burst of extra daylight in the evenings.