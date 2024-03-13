Play Brightcove video

Explosions were heard across a rural village after a barn caught fire.

Firefighters were called to Gisleham, near Lowestoft in Suffolk at 8.15am after residents reported seeing thick plumes of black smoke and hearing loud bangs.

Lynne Fulcher who lives nearby said: "It was extremely scary.

"It was extremely loud and like nothing I have ever heard before.

"I was still shaking an hour later. It sounded horrendous, like something terrible was happening.

"Then I saw all that smoke. It was so fast and thick and the explosions kept happening.

"I think the loudest noises were diesel engines catching light because it had farm machinery inside."

Five crews from Leiston, Wrentham, Beccles, North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South arrived to tackle the blaze.

Ms Fulcher said she had phoned the farm manager, who assured her nobody was hurt.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that police were also at the scene and that a full investigation would be carried out.

They also advised people to avoid the area, as some road closures would be in place while the area was made safe.

They asked people in the area to keep their doors and windows closed.