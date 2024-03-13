Play Brightcove video

Watch serial drink-driver Tracy Campbell as she blows more than four times the legal limit after police stopped her

A drink driver who asked police if she should "suck in" to a breathalyser after suddenly abandoning her car has been disqualified from driving.

Tracey Campbell was being followed by a police car in Thoday Street, Peterborough, at about 10.30pm on 24 January when she suddenly stopped her Peugeot 207 and got out of the driver's side.

Officers said that when they went to speak to her, they could smell alcohol on her breath.

In video footage released by Cambridgeshire Police, Campbell can be heard asking how the breathalyser works.

"Am I blowing in or out? ", she asks.

The police officer replies: "How do you blow 'in'? That's impossible. That would be sucking!"

Ms Campbell then asks "So am I sucking in or sucking out?", and the officer instructs her to blow as if she is blowing up a balloon.

Cambridgeshire Police have released video footage of Tracey Campbell being breathalysed. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

When Ms Campbell finally completes the test, she is found to be more than four times over the alcohol limit, registering 160mcgs per 100ml of breath - way over the legal limit of 35mcgs.

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Campbell, 52, of Ring Fort Road, Cambridge, was disqualified from driving for two years and eight months having pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was also given an 18-month community order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

PC Joe Woolf, who investigated, said: "Although it is over a 20-year period, Campbell has been convicted of drink-driving on three previous occasions, there is absolutely no excuse for drink driving.

"She was considerably over the limit, and it was lucky she didn’t do herself or other road users any serious harm."

