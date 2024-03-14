A new woman fire chief was called a "bitch" by the man who appointed her during a meeting with fire officers, it has been reported.

Stephen Mold, the police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire, is said to have used the word in connection with Nikki Watson, who was controversially appointed to the chief fire officer job last month despite being under investigation in connection with her previous job with the police.

The incident has heaped fresh pressure on Mr Mold with the FBU calling for his resignation and his own office releasing a statement saying he needed to "fully understand... the need to remain calm under pressure."

The NN Journal has reported that Mr Mold used the term during a meeting at Moulton Fire Station when he was asked what would happen if Ms Watson was not cleared by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He reportedly replied "I'll dump the bitch", although in a statement his office said he "immediately regretted" using the word.

Former senior police officer Nikki Watson is the new Chief Fire Officer for Northamptonshire Credit: Office of Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Ms Watson is the subject of a misconduct investigation over her time as a senior officer with Avon and Somerset Police.

Some members of the appointment panel suggested postponing her appointment until after the investigation is concluded were dismissed.

Mr Mold's spokesman said: "The police, fire and crime commissioner was in a meeting with a small group of firefighters, during which they asked him about his decision to appoint Nikki Watson as chief fire officer.

"In attempting to explain some of the criticism and opposition he had received regarding his appointment and ongoing support of Ms Watson as the next chief fire officer, the commissioner used language he regretted at once.

"He apologised to the senior fire officer present and told the monitoring officer what had happened, on the same day.

"A reflective meeting has taken place with the monitoring officer to ensure that the commissioner fully understands the impact of the language he used and the need to remain calm under pressure."

Three anonymous complaints were received by Mr Mold's office.

Adam Taylor, the Fire Brigades Union's East Midlands representative, said: “Misogyny has no place in the fire and rescue service.

"It is utterly appalling that the most senior figure presiding over Northamptonshire fire service is reported to have used derogatory, misogynistic language while visiting a fire station.

“This deeply insulting and inappropriate behaviour cannot be tolerated. Police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold must publicly apologise and resign his position.”

Mr Mold has been embroiled in controversy over the appointment of the new fire chief for Northamptonshire.

Ms Watson became the fourth in a year to hold the post after a number of previous appointments hit problems.

One previous incumbent stepped down after 10 days following allegations over her friendship with Mr Mold.

