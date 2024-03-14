Police have named a man who died from a stab wound in Cambridge as his family paid tribute to their "ray of sunshine".

Josh Barr, 31, from Victoria Road in the city, died after an attack in Carlton Way.

He was found fatally wounded in Ferrars Way just after 5am on Sunday and died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Mr Barr's family said: "Josh was caring, strong and a fighter. Everyone that met him said he had such a kind soul.

"He was a loving son and was dearly loved by us all. He was a ray of sunshine.”

His family issued pictures of Josh Barr as they paid tribute to their "loving son". Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A post-mortem examination, which took place on Wednesday concluded that Mr Barr died from a stab wound to the chest.

Cameron Stokes, 23, of Highfield Close, Dinas Powys, South Wales and Tyler Marshall, 19, of no fixed address, have been charged with Mr Barr’s murder.

They appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where they were remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 15 March.

A third man, aged 21, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crime Unit via the Major Incident Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/35SA020124C02-PO1) or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

