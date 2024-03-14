Great Yarmouth MP to stand down before next General Election

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has announced he will stand down before the general election.

In a statement posted on X, Mr Lewis said: "It is not a decision taken easily, as it has been the greatest honour of my life to represent the people of Great Yarmouth in Parliament."

He becomes the 61st Tory MP to confirm that they will not seek re-election at the next General Election.

The MP, who was first elected in 2010, has been under fire for his non-parliamentary work, which has seen him take up several jobs and earning him £400,000 in addition to his £86,584 MP salary.

His statement goes on to say: "I am proud of the small part I have been able to play in public life across eight ministerial roles, five departments and four prime ministers.

"In all those government roles, I am fortunate enough to have worked on some of the most complex, sensitive and demanding areas of policy as well as with many fantastic officials and colleagues.

"I will continue to serve my constituents to the very best of my ability until Parliament is dissolved and want to take this opportunity to thank my dedicated team.

"I also remain steadfast in my support for the Conservative Party and will be out on the campaign trail, helping to deliver a great new Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth and contribute bold policy ideas to secure our country's future."

Sir Brandon faced fresh criticisms this week after it emerged he had received more money from a Russian-born businesswoman, Lubov Chernukhin - one of the Conservative Party's biggest donors, who is reportedly linked with a sanctioned oligarch.

It means in the last decade, the Great Yarmouth MP has received nearly £40,000 from Mrs Chernukhin, the wife of Vladimir Chernukhin, a multimillionaire businessman who served under Putin as a junior minister, but later fled Russia.

She has previously been linked with Suleiman Kerimov – a man known to be close to Vladimir Putin – after she was named as a director of a company owned by him in documents seen by the BBC.

Both she and her husband hold British citizenship, making her political donations entirely legal.

Sir Brandon said all his donations are "properly and transparently declared and published and comply fully with the law".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know