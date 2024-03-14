Liz Truss went on a £20,000 trip paid for by a mysterious political organisation to attend a secretive meeting on a privately-owned island, papers show.

The former prime minister and South West Norfolk MP travelled to Sea Island, off the coast of Georgia in the US, for an event described as a “small gathering of the great minds of today”.

It was organised by a group called the Green Dragon Coalition, which could be linked to a supporter of Donald Trump.

The group had donated £19,541 worth of flights and accommodation for Ms Truss and a staff member to attend the conference, hosted at a five-star hotel called the Cloister. It was recorded in Ms Truss' parliamentary register of interests.

Ms Truss has declined to comment on the visit.

There is little public information available about who is involved in the Green Dragon Coalition, but its website features a photograph of Mike Lee, Republican senator for Utah.

He is a loyal backer of Donald Trump and has been embroiled in the scandal over the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021 – after released emails showed he had discussed early plans to overturn the 2020 election results.

A statement on the group’s website says: “Our nation’s core principles – liberty, constitutionally limited government, and individual freedom – have been eroded by a political climate that is increasingly dysfunctional and divisive.

“It is time to take a stand and fight for the foundational values that made America great.”

An advertisement for the invite-only event in February said it was a “small gathering of great minds… to assemble again, and put into motion a restoration of the constitutional principles that gave rise to a uniquely American culture.”

It adds: “We invite you to join together as we lead the way to a new era of human flourishing.”

Another statement says: “In this southernmost former colony, we have put together an intensive event. One worthy of the urgency of the moment.

“Just as a small group of men gathered together in the Green Dragon Tavern in Boston and put in motion the monumental events that led to America’s independence, we are hosting an intimate event like none other.

“A small group of people will gather together at Sea Island to exchange ideas that will set in motion an American resurgence.”

Ms Truss had attended another US event weeks before, the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, where she was joined by several right wing political figures, including the controversial strategist Steve Bannon.

The Norfolk MP came under fire for her comments made there, which included claims her short stint in Downing Street was “sabotaged” by the “administrative state and the deep state”.

Critics accused her of peddling conspiracy theories.

The Labour candidate for Ms Truss' South West Norfolk seat, Terry Jermy, has criticised her trips to the US.

“Time and time again Liz Truss demonstrates that her priority is not South West Norfolk,” he said.

“Whether it be this latest trip to the USA where she was spreading conspiracy theories or making previous lucrative paid speeches around the world.

“Residents are telling me time and again they want an MP focused on their concerns and challenges, not someone distracted by the bright lights of the world stage.

“They want to see action on the things that matter to them, including the NHS, social care, jobs and pay.”

