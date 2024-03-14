A Premier League footballer who suffered a cardiac arrest during a top-flight match has had an emotional reunion with the "heroes" who saved his life.

The Luton Town FC captain, Tom Lockyer, travelled with his teammates to the club's away fixture at Bournemouth to meet medics who performed CPR on him during the abandoned match in December.

The rearranged fixture was the first time the two sides had met since the incident and it offered an opportunity for Lockyer to meet the people who performed the life-saving procedure.

Lockyer was the main feature in last night's official matchday programme in which he said: “I can’t wait to see them in person and thank them myself.

“They almost go under the radar at every game. You don’t really see them until something serious happens.

Tom Lockyer thanks fans during his walkabout on the pitch at the rescheduled Bournemouth vs Luton Town match. Credit: PA

“That’s when you see what incredible human beings they are.

"They deliver such swift and fast life-saving care to people who need it, so I can’t honestly thank them enough.”

He took pictures with the medical team and spent time chatting with them before being paraded on the pitch before kick-off.

Lockyer also did a lap of honour to thank the Bournemouth fans for their support.

A banner is unveiled by fans to honour Hatters captain Tom Lockyer suffered an on-pitch heart attack in December Credit: Luton Town FC

The match itself will go down in history as a Premier League classic after Luton went into a 3-0 lead at half time only for Bournemouth to score four goals in the second half to take all three points.

Hatters manager Rob Edwards told the club's website: “We put ourselves in such a good position to win a Premier League game, so sitting here talking about a defeat is tough.

“I’m angry and upset. I feel numb. We’ve lost our fair share this season but the manner of tonight does hurt."

