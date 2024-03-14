Police officer sacked after claiming she had crashed car to avoid deer

A police officer has been sacked after falsely claiming she had crashed a marked car because she was trying to avoid a deer.

PC Holly Moore, from Norfolk Constabulary, was driving the police car from Watton to Attleborough last July when it happened.

She turned left onto the A11 slip road but was "travelling too quickly for the manoeuvre", a conduct hearing heard.

There was "relatively substantial damage" to the car and no other vehicle was involved.

But she told colleagues she swerved to avoid a deer.

A conduct panel sacked her after a hearing in February, saying she had been dishonest.

