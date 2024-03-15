A dog walker who was violently assaulted at a nature reserve will make an anonymous appeal on national television to try to track down her attacker.

The woman in her 50s was found unconscious at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve in Little Paxton near St Neots last year.

Now she will speak on the BBC's Crimewatch Live programme in a bid to help police find her assailant.

The victim, from Little Paxton, suffered serious injuries in the attack on June 29 last year.

Police were called at 7.40am after she was discovered unconscious in the reserve by other dog walkers.

The show, due to be broadcast on Tuesday, 19 March, at 9.30am on BBC One, will feature an anonymous interview with the victim and the senior investigating officer, Det Insp Verity McCann.

A police car at the Paxton Pits nature reserve Credit: Cambs Police

Det Insp McCann said: “I’m pleased this case will reach a large, national audience and we’re grateful to the producers for featuring it.

“The victim’s assailant has not been caught and we want to get justice for her and her family.

“This will give us the chance to re-appeal to people and keep the case at the forefront of their minds.

“Did you see anything suspicious in the Paxton Pits area between 5.30am and 7.30am on the day of the attack?

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may be key to solving this terrible assault.”

The victim’s watch and dog were also missing, although the dog was found unharmed a short distance away.

The watch was later handed into the Paxton Pits Visitor Centre at about 2.30pm on Saturday, 1 July, and officers are still appealing for the person who did this to get in contact as they could have vital information.

Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/48387/23.

