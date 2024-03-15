A baby white rhino has been born in a zoo in just four minutes, which keepers are describing as a "very quick" labour.

The un-named male was born on 7 March at Whipsnade Zoo and is the first baby of her mother, Jaseera.

A week on from his birth at the Bedfordshire Zoo, he is now "zooming around" his enclosure with his mother close by.

With only 10,000 white rhinos left in the wild, the 45kg newborn has been described as "extremely precious."

Rhino Keeper Mark Holden said: "Last year in South Africa alone around 500 white rhinos were killed for their horn, that’s more than one a day.

"The poached horns are primarily used for traditional medicine in Asia, due to mistaken beliefs that the horns have healing powers.

The calf's father, Sizzle, has already had 15 children and is part of a Europe- wide conservation project to help back up the species' population.

Mr Holden said: "Those calves have gone on to produce 37 grandchildren around Europe and he’s also got 13 great grandchildren. He’s an incredible bull."

Visitors will be able to visit the calf and Mum in their den at Whipsnade Zoo.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know