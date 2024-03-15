Detectives have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a woman found unconscious at her home.

Police said they were called to a London hospital where a woman was fighting for her life after being found unresponsive at a home in Basildon on 10 March.

The woman, in her 30s, died on Thursday.

Police said inquiries suggested the woman had been the victim of an assault.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Police are investigating in Elsenham Crescent, Basildon, where a crime scene is in place,

Det Chief Insp Louise Metcalfe said: “We know that this will shock the Basildon Community, but at this stage of our investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death.

“We will be carrying out inquiries to help us establish the events that took place before the woman was taken to hospital and I’d ask anyone who holds information that could help our investigation to contact us.

“Our officers will be in the area today and you can approach any of them and tell them what you know.

“Any detail, no matter how small it may seem at this stage, could help us.”

