A police force is installing touch screen terminals in supermarkets in a bid to improve accessibility to police services and reduce crime rates.

Bedfordshire Police are installing the devices in Morrisons stores across the county which give shoppers a new way to report crime and incidents. The first one has been installed in Shefford.

The screens will also allow users who may not otherwise have internet access to submit intelligence, access victim care support and submit feedback to the force.

Bedfordshire Police said the terminals are already in use across the county, with the first ones installed at libraries and on the campuses of the University of Bedfordshire and Cranfield University.

Bedfordshire's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, said he is "pleased" with the new terminals and hopes more features can be installed in the future.

He continued: "We are addressing the challenges of communities by continually looking at ways to improve access to policing services for our residents, so having these terminals in local Morrisons stores is a welcomed addition and start.

"I want to ensure we take advantage of technology to make policing work better for local people.

"I anticipate further options such as getting updates on reported crimes and a victim’s portal to feature in the near future."

The devices also feature information on local events and services and aim to bridge the gap for people that face challenges when seeking support online.

Phil Eaton, Project Manager at the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “We’ve seen a positive uptake of the terminals at the universities and have since installed one at Caddington Community Centre, following feedback from residents wanting other ways to access policing services.

“Usage here has been high with most users visiting the Chrysalis Centre, a programme that helps to reform perpetrators of Domestic Abuse.

“We’re really pleased with the engagement from residents and staff at the Shefford Morrisons store.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner are also launching a version of the terminal in a mobile phone application.

The app will be available to download from the OPCC website giving residents another way to access services offered by the police and local authorities.

