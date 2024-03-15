Police are hunting ram raiders who struck at a Co-op branch in a village.

The shop at Great Shelford just outside Cambridge has been sealed off as police investigate.

It comes just three days after a council in the area pledged a six-figure sum to strengthen defences against the raids, which have plagued Cambridgeshire.

Police said they were called to the latest raid just after 4am on Friday.

A spokesperson added: "A short time later officers found the cash machine and a white Mitsubishi L200 believed to be used in the ram raid in Grange Road near Duxford.

“The road has been closed to preserve evidence and an investigation is ongoing.

“No arrests have yet been made.”

Broken glass could be seen outside the Co-op after the raid. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Raids in Cambridgeshire have seen ATMs torn out of the wall with diggers and telehandlers, which were then left at the scene, and have taken place in Bassingbourn, Whittlesey and Soham.

There were also multiple ram-raid attempts in Linton and St Neots.

The first ATM to benefit from the new district council cash will be at the Co-op in School Lane, Cambourne, just twenty minutes drive from the one that was hit in the early hours of Friday.

