Around 25 firefighters attended a fire at a derelict building in Cambridge in a suspected arson attack.

Crews were called at 7pm on Friday 15 March to a fire in Mill Road.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the second floor of an old Working Man's Club was alight when they arrived.

Mill Road and Coleridge Road were both closed whilst crews tackled the blaze.

Cambridgeshire fire and Rescue Service said the incident was started deliberately. Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Firefighters put out the blaze and the last crews left the scene at around 9.30pm.

Both roads have since re-opened.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service believes the fire was started deliberately and has urged anyone with information to contact them.

