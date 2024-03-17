An intensive care unit has closed and is under repair after part of the ceiling collapsed.

Patients at the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust in Harlow have been moved to another part of the hospital following the incident.

A major incident was declared on Thursday after medical equipment fell from the ceiling.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the hospital at around 6am on Sunday 17 March and two crews reported a ceiling had partially collapsed.

The hospital has confirmed no patients were hurt and they continue to receive the intensive care they require in a different area of the hospital.

The major incident was stepped down and is now subject to an internal inquiry.

Stephanie Lawton, chief operating officer at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHSTrust said: "As a safety precaution we have moved all ICU patients to another area where they are continuing to receive the specialist ICU care that they need.

"No patients or ICU team members were injured when a piece of medical equipment detached from its fitting and a single ceiling tile came loose and dropped from the ceiling. Our ICU team responded immediately to the situation and all patients, some of whom were unconscious, were safely moved.

"Relatives of our patients were told of the relocation and are still able to visit their loved ones.

"Our hospital was built in the 1960s and we have an ongoing maintenance schedule to ensure that we can respond to any issues. The age of the hospital is recognised and we are part of the national New Hospital Programme, which will see a new hospital built for local people.”

