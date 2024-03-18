Play Brightcove video

Video cameras captured the moment a biker was catapulted over the side of a road bridge in a road rage incident.

Nikesh Mistry drove his BMW car deliberately at the motorcyclist, forcing the rider across to the wrong side of the road.

The 34-year-old forced the rider into the crash barrier, before ploughing head-on into an oncoming vehicle. The rider was flung over the side of the bridge.

Mistry, from Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed for four years and ten months’ and disqualified from driving. He will need to take an extended re-test before getting his licence back.

The incident happened in November 2022 in Milton Keynes. Mistry was driving a silver BMW 320 near the Walton Roundabout in the city.

Thames Valley Police said there was 'a non-verbal exchange' between the two men. It prompted Mistry to use his car to force the motorcyclist off the road.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s from Oxley Park, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Mistry then collided head on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, causing serious injuries to the front passenger of this car.

They were taken taken by ambulance to Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Investigating officer PC Phil McGlue of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This case is an extreme example of road rage.

“Mistry was not in any immediate danger and chose to respond in a manner that was so violent and so disproportionate that he turned road disagreement into a very serious assault.

“Drivers who behave in such a manner will be rigorously investigated and held to account for their actions and Mistry will now serve a prison sentence as a result of those decisions.”

