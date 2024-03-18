Councils across the East of England are set to receive millions of pounds of government funding to increase the number of electric charge points.

Five councils, which applied for the funding, will receive the payments and choose where is best to install the infrastructure in their local area.

The money is part of £185 million allocated to councils as part of the Local Electric Vehicle fund.

The councils set to receive the funding are:

Central Bedfordshire Council - £1.7 million

Hertfordshire County Council - £6.7 million

Luton Borough Council - £1.6 million

Norfolk County Council - £7.1 million

Suffolk County Council - £5.9 million

The funding aims to support individual households without off-street parking or driveways to have access to electric vehicle infrastructure.

Councillor Richard Rout, Deputy leader at Suffolk County Council, said: "Supporting Suffolk's residents, businesses and visitors to move to EVs goes beyond just using less petrol and diesel.

"It's about improving Suffolk's air quality and enabling us to live healthier lives, and reducing the impacts of climate change which have once again been brought into sharp focus by the many storms and flooding events we've seen in recent months."

On top of the EV funding scheme, the Department for Transport has announced funding to be allocated to councils for safety improvements on some of the region's most dangerous roads.

Essex County Council will receive funds to improve the A113 and North Northamptonshire Council for the A6.

A total of £38.3 million has been allocated to council projects, estimated to save 385 lives over the next 20 years.

The work will include designing new junctions and roundabouts, clearer signage and road markings, and improved pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes.

Dr Suzy Charman, executive director of the Road Safety Foundation charity, said: “The Safer Roads Fund is a transformational initiative for road safety and for the local authorities receiving funds.

“It makes it possible for road safety teams across the country to proactively address risk of death and serious injury for all road users on these routes.”

