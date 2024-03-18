Play Brightcove video

Ed Sheeran has sung in Punjabi for the first time at a concert in India leaving fans on social media stunned.

The Suffolk-born singer had been performing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Saturday night as part of his Asia and Europe tour.

He was joined on stage by the Indian pop star Diljit Dosanjh for a joint rendition of Dosanjh's song track 'Lover' in which they duetted.

The crowd in Mumbai went wild as the pair of singers sang in Punjabi.

On Instagram, Ed Sheeran wrote: "Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come."

Dosanjh reported the clip of the pair on stage with the caption "Brother singing in Punjabi for the first time."

Fans praised the Indian pop star for encouraging Western artists to sing in his language.

Lat year, Dosanjh released a song with singer Sia called 'Hass Hass' in which she sings in the Indian language.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote "first Sia and now Ed Sheeran - it can't get better than that."

Another wrote "Ed Sheeran singing with Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi is the best collab of the year."

