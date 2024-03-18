A man that was arrested in connection with the a fire at a £20m airport car park which wrote off up to 1,500 cars will face no further action.

Bedfordshire Police today confirmed the investigation into the fire has concluded and the matter has been passed back to Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue.

The fire broke out on 10 October at Luton Airport's car park two and spread through several floors, closing the airport for 18 hours.

More than 100 firefighters spent 12 hours battling the blaze, which left thousands of cars unsalvageable.

In January, work began to demolish the burned-out carpark which is expected to take 16 weeks.

Drone images show the extent of the fire damage at Luton Airport's car park

