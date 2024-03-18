A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found severely injured in a quiet village.

The victim, in his fifties, was found with serious injuries in a garden in Orchard Close in Thaxted near Stansted, Essex, at 12.35am on Monday.

He died from his injuries at the scene, with another man taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries in an assault on Magdalen Green around 45 minutes earlier.

Essex Police said it had launched a murder investigation and that the victim had started his evening on Sunday at The Star in Mill End.

It was reported that he was involved in an altercation with a woman around 10pm, before being found injured two and a half hours later.

A police cordon is in place after the discovery of the man's body. Credit: Essex Police

A 51-year-old man from Thaxted has been arrested on suspicion of murder and police believe the incident was isolated.

Detective chief inspector Ant Alcock said: “We are working at pace to establish the events of Sunday night, and we believe the people of Thaxted may be able to help us with these enquiries."Officers will be in the town throughout today, so please speak to one of our officers if you believe you have information that will assist us. Any information you have may be vital – you may think it is small, but we want to hear from you.”A police spokesman added: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an incident at The Star on the evening of Sunday 17 March. If you have any information, please get in touch with incident 25 of Monday 18 March."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.