Police have warned that it was only 'sheer luck' no one was killed after a metal fence barrier was thrown from a bridge, smashing through an HGV's windsreen.

An image released by police shows the metal barrier wedged at the front of the truck - which appears to be from Lithuania.

The incident took place on the A45 in Stefan Way, Daventry, between 7:45 and 8:20pm last Thursday.

The panel was thrown from the “Curly Wurly” footbridge close to the junction with Staverton Road.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “This type of dangerous behaviour must stop, and it is just by sheer luck that someone has not been killed or seriously injured by an object which has been thrown from the bridge.

“What may seem like a game to those taking part in this reckless and irresponsible activity is not only playing with the lives of innocent people but are also putting their own future in jeopardy.

“If they cause a death or serious injury, they could end up going to prison for a long time, so we would urge anyone who has information which could help identify those responsible, to please get in touch with us."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

