England's oldest-surviving goalkeeper and Luton Town player has died.

Ron Baynham, 94, played on the pitch 434 times for the Hatters and was described as a "legend" by the Premier League team.

Birmingham-born Baynham represented Luton Town between 1951 and 1966.

The Hatters posted on social media: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of goalkeeper Ron Baynham."

Former Luton Town Football Club goalkeeper Ronn Baynham in action. Credit: Luton Town Football Club

And the national team also put on X: "We're saddened to learn that former Three Lions goalkeeper Ron Baynham - who won three international caps in 1955 - has passed away aged 94.

"Our thoughts are with Ron's loved ones."

Despite excelling on the football field, Baynham initially wanted to play cricket but he ended up taking up the beautiful game when his brother organised a local football team and Baynham was put in goal.

He stayed in that position while in the army during National Service and was spotted by a Wolves scout who offered him a trial at Molineux.

Ron Baynham while playing for Luton Town Football Club. Credit: Luton Town Football Club

Baynham turned that down but after leaving the army he joined Worcester City in the Southern League.

He was offered a trial at Kenilworth Road after two years at Worcester and signed for Luton Town, who were in Division Two at the time, in November 1951 for £1,000.

The Hatters won promotion to the old Division One in 1955 and during the following autumn Baynham received his first international cap as England beat Denmark 5-1.

He said one of his proudest moments in his footballing career was appearing for the Hatters in the 1959 FA Cup final which they lost to Nottingham Forest.

After receiving injuries from a fractured skull and damaging his muscles and tendons he quit the professional game in 1965.

He worked as painter and decorator as well as at Luton Airport before retiring to live in Silsoe in Bedfordshire.

Baynham was always a "welcome guest" at the Hatters, according to the club tribute and his various appearances on the pitch at half-time remained popular with the supporters.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.