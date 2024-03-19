Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-four who died in hospital after being found unconscious at a home in Basildon.

Charlotte Randall, 39, was found in Elsenham Crescent in Basildon on Sunday, 10 March, where police believe she had been assaulted.

She was admitted to a hospital in London in a life threatening condition and died there on Thursday, 14 March.

Joshua Robinson, 32, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged a man with making threats to kill and controlling or coercive behaviour.

He appeared in Chelmsford Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Basildon Crown Court on 15 April.

Scenes of crime officers outside the property in Basildon. Credit: Essex Live/BPM

Ms Randall's family said she was a loving mother, and 'a blessing to all who knew her'.

In a statement, they said: "Our beloved, kind-hearted and caring Charlotte leaves an irreplaceable hole in our lives.

"She was the most incredible mother to her four beautiful children and lit up the lives of everyone who had the blessing of knowing her.

"We will forever feel her absence."

Detectives said their investigation into Ms Randall's death is continuing and they urged anyone with information to get in touch.

